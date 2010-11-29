Future Shlock

Hey you! Put down that gaming system that will be next year’s donation. And while you are at it, does sonny really need another ski sweater? ‘Tis the season of giving, but at what cost?

People tell me all the time how stuck they feel in their jobs. They say they have to stay to pay the bills. But what if you were free to choose whether or not you stayed or left your current employer? What would that feel like? For most people, the idea of being able to choose would be liberating. If they decided to remain in their positions, most likely they would do so with a cheerful disposition. This would then translate to better service and happier customers. Continuing along this train of thought, your company would become more profitable and you might increase your earning potential.

Unfortunately, too many people get caught in the commercialism of the season. They spend more than what they have and buy presents that people neither want nor need. They have no choice but to remain in a job they despise because their credit card company doesn’t care about their level of happiness. They just want timely payments.

Vow to be different this year. Give the gift of time. Vow to take your mom to the Botanical Gardens she’s been talking about visiting for the past ten years or take your son on that outing you’ve been promising since he was old enough to walk. If you decide to purchase gifts, do so with a budget in mind.

‘Tis the season of giving and that includes giving yourself the peace of mind to begin the New Year in a job of your choosing.

