Do Your Employees Hate You?

Have
you ever had a job that you hated? That you dreaded so much you didn’t want to leave
your house in the morning?
I had one of those jobs. In those days, it was called telephone soliciting. I sold aluminum siding over the telephone. I
didn’t know how much it actually cost or even what aluminum siding was. I didn’t
know who owned the company or what happened once a live person showed up at
their house.
Even with those factors, I was able to develop relationships with people on the
phone and was the highest performer in the office. I got more appointments that
led to more sales than anyone else, and got the biggest commission checks.
But I hated that job, I was bored, the
manager was just a time keeper, listened in our phone calls, and we weren’t allowed to talk to each other. She even timed our
bathroom breaks, she yelled at us, told use how incompetent we were, and I only knew the name of one other person in the whole company.
One day I walked away, I could not take it any more. No one ever called to find out
where I was, perhaps they didn’t even know that I was gone.
Like a lot of other employees, all I did was do my job, and could care less about
the company. Although it was easy and there was potential to keep growing my
income, the money wasn’t enough. I
had no relationship to the rest of the company or the people in it. I lost my
motivation to be successful to do my best work.
How many of your employees are saying, ” I just do my job?”
How many have walked away and you’re still paying them? How many are still there
but have retired in place?
When is the last time you took an interest in your employees? When was the last
time, you spoke an employee that you didn’t know and asked them their name?
When was the last time you asked one of your employees what they liked about
working in your company?
I recently spoke with a Luisa, who
was a former chef at one of the top restaurants in the US. She told me how much
she loved cooking, but how much she hated the place she worked. No one spoke to
her, the owner never asked for her name or even said hello. She was miserable.
After a while she lost her motivation to do her best work and then she ended
given notice and leaving.
There was an old assumption that it wasn’t necessary for employees to like “the boss,”
or feel included in the organization. I’ve heard managers say, “I don’t care if my employees hate
me. They just need to do their jobs and be glad they had one.”
We need to put that assumption to rest. For employees to love to do their best
work, they need to like where they are and they need to like you as a leader.
With so much demographic diversity, diversity of thought and diversity of
talent, as a leader you need to
know how to leverage all that human diversity, and how to make your employees
feel included. If they like you and the organization, they will like their
work, and they will pass those “good vibes, ” on to your customers.
Here are three “Inclusionist,” insights that all leaders need to keep in mind when
you envision your organizational culture and develop your strategy.
Employees who are engaged and like their
workplace are happy and most productive
2- In order to engage employees they need to
feel included
When employees are engaged they engage
their customers, who in turn love to do business with you and also tell their
colleagues, friends, and families to buy your products and services.
Simma Lieberman is the author of Putting Diversity to Work and a member of The Million Dollar Consultant® Hall of Fame. Simma Lieberman Associates works to create workplace cultures where people love to do their best work and customers love to do business. Read the Inclusionist blog. Follow her on twitter: @theinclusionist. Subscribe to her newsletter.