Do Your Employees Hate You?

Have you ever had a job that you hated? That you dreaded so much you didn’t want to leave your house in the morning?

I had one of those jobs. In those days, it was called telephone soliciting. I sold aluminum siding over the telephone. I

didn’t know how much it actually cost or even what aluminum siding was. I didn’t

know who owned the company or what happened once a live person showed up at

their house.

Even with those factors, I was able to develop relationships with people on the

phone and was the highest performer in the office. I got more appointments that

led to more sales than anyone else, and got the biggest commission checks.

But I hated that job, I was bored, the

manager was just a time keeper, listened in our phone calls, and we weren’t allowed to talk to each other. She even timed our

bathroom breaks, she yelled at us, told use how incompetent we were, and I only knew the name of one other person in the whole company.

One day I walked away, I could not take it any more. No one ever called to find out

where I was, perhaps they didn’t even know that I was gone.

Like a lot of other employees, all I did was do my job, and could care less about

the company. Although it was easy and there was potential to keep growing my

income, the money wasn’t enough. I

had no relationship to the rest of the company or the people in it. I lost my

motivation to be successful to do my best work.

How many of your employees are saying, ” I just do my job?”