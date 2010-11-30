When Things Become Self-Aware: The 7 Forces of Change

In the 2007 sci-fi movie Transformers, the allspark was a

cube-shaped artifact adorned with glyphs and designs which breathed life,

self-awareness, and personality to normal electronic and mechanical objects. A

toaster sprung into life just by coming in contact with the allspark.

Now imagine a world in which each individual thing–whether

it be a bottle of pills, a pair of jeans, a truck in a parking lot, a hospital

bed, a portable medical machine, a generator in a cell phone tower, a household

appliance, a package of filet mignon, or an automobile component–can report

their location, quantities, temperature, status, price, last user, or any other

attribute that is deemed important.

Lucky for us, retailers, pharmaceutical companies, telcos,

and manufacturers will have to settle for something less spectacular, but

equally as powerful, as the allspark. Modern asset management solutions provide

remote and real-time management, visibility, and full-lifecycle tracking of things

at the item-level. RTAL (Real-Time Asset Locator) and RTLS (Real-Time Location

System) are asset management solutions which employ sensor subsystems such as

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), barcode, surveillance, and other

condition sensors. I believe that in the

next 4 years, we will see a marked increase in adoption of these technologies. Get

ready for the next wave.

In fact, this wave is more a resurgence than emergence. A

few years ago, RTAL and RFID technologies created a lot of buzz in retail,

distribution, and supply chain circles. But the barriers (both technical and

economic) to full-fledge adoption of RFID at the item-level were numerous. Most

implementations were limited to pilots and pallet-level tracking which

eventually failed to prove out strong business cases.

So what are the 7 forces of change that are driving the adoption of item-level asset management?

#1: The crappy

economy