Hope Neighbor Is Wising Up Your Irrational Donation Strategy

When Hope Neighbor returned from her job at a World Bank field office in Africa, she decided to fund the college education of a boy she met there. “He was the son of my cook in Burundi,” she tells Fast Company.

Most people would applaud Neighbor for her goodwill, but according to new research–conducted, ironically, by her own firm–Neighbor’s funding decision could use a little modification.

In May, Neighbor–who runs a strategy consultancy, Hope Consulting–produced the first comprehensive report on impact investing and charitable giving, called Money for Good. Despite a lot of buzz building around these subjects, nobody had done any real research about what drove people to give and where the best opportunities are.

“These are public, tax-deductible resources,” she says. “It’s really important to know what your opportunity cost is, and to invest in spaces where you can have the greatest possible impact.”

Neighbor got funding from major foundations such as Rockefeller and Hewlett, hired market research firm e-rewards. She then surveyed 4,000 people nationwide, including 2,000 high-net-worth individuals with incomes over $300K. Her aims: find out how to get donations and investments to go to the highest-performing non-profits, and gauge the market for impact investing.

Money for Good’s study identified a $120 billion opportunity for impact investing. It also found that people don’t think too much about their charitable giving. While it would make the most sense for someone to take their donation dollars to the highest impact organization within a particular cause, only about a third of donors do any research when making a charitable gift. They’re much more likely to spend time evaluating choices about jobs, business investments, or vacation plans with their family.