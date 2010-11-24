Predicting the Future With Porn?

An upcoming study to be published in

The Journal of

Personality and Social Psychology claims

that test subjects were able to accurately predict future events–and that pornography was one of the tools used in research for

the project. But the methodology is sound. Skeptics are impressed. Do humans really have extra-sensory

perception (ESP)? Can it really be triggered by the latest issue of Penthouse?

The paper, “Feeling the Future:

Experimental Evidence for Anomalous Retroactive Influences on

Cognition and Effect,” has a pre-publication version available online. Professor Daryl Bem of Cornell

University carried out nine separate experiments with

1,000 university students. These

experiments were intended to find evidence of “psi”–precognition

or premonition. Bem defines it this way:

The term psi denotes anomalous

processes of information or energy transfer that are currently

unexplained in terms of known physical or biological mechanisms. Two

variants of psi are precognition (conscious cognitive awareness) and

premonition (affective apprehension) of a future event that could not

otherwise be anticipated through any known inferential process.

Precognition and premonition are themselves special cases of a more

general phenomenon: the anomalous retroactive influence of some

future event on an individual’s current responses, whether those

responses are conscious or nonconscious, cognitive or affective.

The most interesting of the nine

experiments used pornography to test for ESP. Experimentees were

asked 36 times to guess whether an image of “couples engaged in

nonviolent but explicit consensual sexual acts” or a blank picture

would show up on different sectors of a video screen. Subjects were

able to predict the appearance of the pornographic picture 53.1% of

the time–significantly above the statistical average of 50%.

That number, while low, is significant enough to imply something

more significant than a simple statistical anomaly. Bem’s conclusion: there is a “precognitive detection of

erotic stimuli” and a “precognitive avoidance of negative

stimuli.”

Bem is a prominent

social psychologist who is currently Professor Emeritus at

Cornell and who has written extensively on sexual orientation and

personality theory. In his paper, Bem states his wish to make it more

socially acceptable in the academy for studies to be conducted on psi

and related topics.

Critics are taking the paper

seriously. Writing in Psychology Today,

Brown University’s Joachim

Krueger–a noted skeptic–praised the paper’s methodology

and scientific rigor while still damning psi as “belief in

processless causation.” But we doubt we’ve heard the last

of ESP in academia–or the study of porn’s predictive powers.

