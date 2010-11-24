advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Alaska Leading the Way in Credit Card Debt (And Other Interesting Consumer Facts)

By JD Rucker1 minute Read

This infographic by our friends at Credit Sesame puts it all into perspective for us, showing how much we owe, who we owe it to, and who owes the most. Three facts stood out as striking in this Infographic:

  • Alaska leads the way with around 30% more than the U.S. average.
  • Demographics show that 50-59 year-olds are the heaviest in debt.
  • Non-revolving debt is nearly double that of revolving debt (likely due to increased education expenses).

Very little of the information here paints a pretty picture.

Consumer Credit Inforgraphic

@FastCoLeadersFollow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts.

Click here to enlarge

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life