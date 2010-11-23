Israeli Military Using Facebook to Find Draft Dodgers

The Israeli military has stumbled on a novel way of busting draft dodgers: checking out their Facebook profiles. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), 1,000 women were found falsely posing as orthodox Jews after photos and information on their profiles indicated otherwise.

According to Israeli law, orthodox

women are exempt from a military draft that effects most individuals

in the country. Ultra-orthodox male Jews and members of Israel’s Arab

minority are also exempt from military service.

During hearings in the Knesset, the

Israeli parliament, on Monday, Brig. Gen. Amir Rogovsky told

parliamentarians about the IDF’s embrace of social media to catch

purported draft dodgers. Six separate offices are involved in the

task of looking for women who falsely claim to be religious. These

offices use a variety of data mining techniques to parse the Facebook

profiles of potential suspects.

The methods used by the IDF were,

frankly, rather ingenious. Fake

party invitations for events taking place on Friday night were

sent to individuals under investigation. Recipients who marked their

replies as “Attending” or “Might Be Attending” were summoned

into questioning as orthodox Jewish women are expected to observe the

sabbath. Other women avoiding military service were found through

more conventional methods; one woman was summoned after a photo on

Facebook showed her holding a menu from a non-kosher restaurant.

It is unknown whether the IDF set up

fake accounts to friend individuals under investigation or whether

Israeli teenagers (like teenagers everywhere) are particularly poor

at understanding Facebook privacy settings. However, the party

invitations appear to suggest that fake accounts were created by IDF

investigators.

Orthodox women who receive an exemption

from military service in Israel are required to sign a declaration

stating they maintain a “religious lifestyle,” do not travel on

the sabbath and do not eat non-kosher foods.

All of the women found by the IDF’s

investigators to be falsely claiming the religious exemption were

called up to military service. According to the Jerusalem Post,

no legal charges were bought up against any of them. Thirty-five percent of Israeli

women receive army exemptions under the orthodox waiver in addition

to Israeli-Arab women.