New Spinal Implant Could Revolutionize Physical Therapy

A new implantable microchip the size of a child’s fingernail has been proven to help the disabled exercise their leg muscles. The Active Book chip, developed in Britain, could just replace the use of electrodes for moving immobile legs in physical therapy.

The chip is implanted in patients’

spinal canals and integrates electrodes and a muscle stimulator into

a single, tiny unit. Developers named the product the Active Book due

to the implant’s shape: The Active Book consists of a silicon chip

attached to tiny electrodes made out of platinum foil that then wrap

around patient’s nerve endings. Viewed with a microscope, the effect

looks quite like the pages of a book are folded over the nerve

endings.

While previous attempts at

muscle-stimulating spinal implants have been tried before, the vast

majority have been bulky and difficult to implement in real-world

situations. The Active Book’s small size means that it will be far

easier to implant into users’ spines.

According to Dr. Andreas Demosthenous

of University College London, who is the leader of the research team

that developed the Active Book, “The work has the potential to

stimulate more muscle groups than is currently possible with existing

technology because a number of these devices can be implanted into

the spinal canal […] Stimulation of more muscle groups means users

can perform enough movement to carry out controlled exercise such as

cycling or rowing.”

Other possible uses for the implant

include the possibility of using multiple implants in one patient to

help the disabled with restoration of bladder or bowel control. The

size of previous implants meant that doctors and surgeons were

uncomfortable with inserting more than one into a patient. Infection

and hygiene concerns also surround current spinal implants.

The bulkiness reduction in the new

implant is significant and praiseworthy: Current implants that

stimulate spinal nerves have to be connected via cable to an outside

power source, which usually consists of a muscle stimulator

separately implanted in the user’s abdomen. This is the first spinal

implant that also includes a muscle stimulator. Apart from the size

reduction, this also means better results are likely.

Demosthenous’ team at University

College London developed the Active Book along with engineers from

Germany’s Freiburg University and the University of Cork in Ireland.

The implant was developed over the past three years with funding by

the British Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council

(EPSRC).