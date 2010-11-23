The Future of Prison Technology: Not As Scary As It Seems?

Last week, we published a slideshow detailing some of the most innovative products geared toward the ever-growing prison industry. But while the products (from Taser shotguns to telehealth systems) are useful, they probably won’t show up en masse in most jails anytime soon.

That’s according to one of the few people in America who knows how to run a Supermax jail. Bob Hood is a security specialist and former warden at the U.S. Penitentiary “Supermax” prison in Colorado–the so-called “Rock of the Rockies.” Facilities pick and choose technology based on the type of inmates, the wardens, and staff preferences, he explains. When it comes to Taser shotguns, for example, “some prison systems will look at that and say ‘is it too intrusive?'” Hood says. “It depends on the individual system, the individual warden. I ran the most secure prison in America, but I’m not big on stun guns.”

One reason for hesitation with devices like Taser shotguns and stun cuffs: potential accidents. “A stun cuff didn’t exist two years ago,” says Hood. “People will say that we don’t want to put that on a thousand inmates –it’s overkill. Someone accidentally zaps [an inmate] and before you know it people don’t want to use

it because of litigation,” Hood explains.

The same goes for other pricey technologies like Morpho Detection’s GE MobileTrace, which can detect explosives and narcotics in 13 seconds flat. It’s useful in certain settings, Hood says, but many facilities will choose to stick with what they know–shakedowns and K9 units.

One area where Hood does think pricey technology will catch on is biometrics. That’s good news for the all-in-one Corrections Biometric Management System (CBMS), which features iris and fingerprint biometric technology. The CBMS manages electronic key

cabinets, secures airlock portals, keeps track of inmate property

storage, monitors visitor appointments, and conducts criminal record checks.

“People look at airports, what’s on media stations, and managers start

thinking about how they can protect society, staff, and each other in

a non-intrusive manner,” Hood says. “We’re going to see more biometric uses [in prisons] once people realize the return on investment.”