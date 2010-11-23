The Echo Chamber of Secrets

New private network Path launched last Monday with much public acclaim and even more whitespace.

(I’m sharing an image of my Path profile with you so as not to broadcast any personal ‘moment’ of my Path contacts–I mean, closest friends.)

Despite what you may have read, Path isn’t based on reciprocal relationships. After all, Path Founder Dave Morin knows

“that if you are sharing with a single person you do not trust, you

will not feel comfortable sharing.” So relationships are asymmetrical,

at least for now, and the service nails the friend etiquette with a mute

button option (“pausing” in Path parlance) for those oversharing close

friends who still need to feel part of your circle of trust.

Explicitly

an implementation of Dunbar’s number, this is an acknowledgment of

filter failure from the former Facebooker, even as those sprawling sites

remain the best proprietary identity providers (Path users have asked for and will soon be able to find friends through Facebook and Twitter).

Whereas Instagram

may work because your boring photos are filtered through forgiving

lenses into handsome snapshots and painlessly broadcast through branded

urls, Path wants us to reconnect with fifty people who actually care

about our boring photos.

More

than that, Path records attention in an alarming notation beneath each

image next to a small blue eye reminiscent of the CBS logo (the red Path

logo also leans heavily on the Phillies logo, but that’s a discussion

for another time).