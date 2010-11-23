Change Generation: Rachael Chong and Catchafire Match Volunteers and Nonprofits

*In Partnership with

About Rachael Chong: As an investment banker, Rachael was shocked by the lack of opportunities for her to volunteer her professional skills. Frustrated by her inability to serve the greater good while keeping her day job, Rachael left corporate finance to work in microfinance. A year later, Rachael helped start-up BRAC USA, the U.S. affiliate of BRAC, one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the world. She has a Masters of Public Policy Degree from Duke University and graduated magna cum laude from Barnard College at Columbia University.

About Catchafire: Catchafire matches professionals who want to volunteer their skills with nonprofits and social enterprises that need their help. The site matches volunteers and organizations based on a variety of characteristics including skills, cause interests, and time availability. Catchafire also help organizations identify their needs as short-term, discrete, and individual-based projects. Projects are structured in this way to make it easy for professionals to find time to volunteer in the midst of their busy daily lives.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.