Indium Valley: Researchers Find More Efficient Alternative to Silicon

Should Silicon Valley consider changing its name to Indium Arsenide Valley? It might, if research from Lawrence Berkeley

National Laboratory and the University of California

Berkeley pans out. Researchers from the two institutions have reportedly figured out how to bypass the operating capacity of silicon chips, which are hindered by heat accumulation and quantum mechanical issues, with indium arsenide.

The research team has figured out how to grow a crystalline layer of indium arsenide onto a gallium antimonide wafer. The indium arsenide can then be transferred onto a silicon dioxide substrate. The result: a semiconductor that offers a number of advantages compared to silicon, including better electron mobility and velocity, which makes it ideal for high-speed, low-power electronic

devices.

“The devices we subsequently fabricated were shown to operate near the

projected performance limits of III-V devices [like indium arsenide] with minimal leakage

current,” said Ali Javey, a faculty scientist in Berkeley Lab’s Materials Sciences

Division and a professor of electrical engineering and computer science

at UC Berkeley, in a statement. “Our devices also exhibited superior performance in terms of

current density and transconductance as compared to silicon transistors

of similar dimensions.”

Not everyone is convinced that indium arsenide will be the next hot semiconductor. ABC Science says that the operating capacity of indium arsenide chips will be reached just a decade down the line. It might not be worth investing heavily in a material that will become outdated in 10 years. That at least gives us time, though, to find an even slimmer and more efficient replacement.

