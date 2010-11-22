Hertz Expands Electric Vehicle Range With Luxury Sedan

Want to take an electric vehicle out for a spin without shelling out the cash to buy or lease one? The largest airport car rental company on the planet wants to help. Hertz recently announced that it will make all-electric Nissan Leaf models available at rental locations in the U.S. and Europe next year. Now the rental giant says that it will also offer EVs from Coda Automotive at select California locations when the vehicles become available in early 2011.

This is a major opportunity for Coda, a small-time player compared to larger EV manufacturers like Nissan and GM, to show off its pricey four-door sedan. The vehicle, which costs $45,000 before incentives, is pricey compared to competitors like the $33,000 Leaf and the $30,000 Mitsubishi i-MiEV.

The car’s features include a 33.8-kilowatt-hour battery (compared to the Leaf’s 24-kilowatt-hour battery) , a “100 plus” mile range, 134 horsepower and 221 pounds per foot of torque, a six-hour charge time, and extras like a NanoVision nTOUCH Infotainment System, a GPS system, and customizable telematics feeds (i.e. news, stocks and sports scores).

Hertz isn’t the car vehicle rental company with plans to offer EVs. Enterprise Rent-a-Car also expects to rent the Nissan Leaf in addition to vehicles from other manufacturers as they become available. If Coda wants to really grab customer attention, it might want to consider expanding its reach to Enterprise–and other rental car companies–as well.

