Wikipedia Founder’s Advice to Brands: “Make Stuff That Doesn’t Suck”

When it comes to companies concerned with managing their brand image online, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has some advice: “Make stuff that doesn’t suck.”

“More than ever before, people like to talk about stuff that sucks,” Wales told Fast Company following a recent talk at the Digital Hollywood conference in New York City. “There’s nothing to be done about it, except making a better product.”

Wales attended the conference to introduce his own better product: Wiki 2.0, the latest set of collaborative publishing tools for his for-profit venture Wikia. The site, essentially Wikipedia-without-limits, receives roughly 36 million monthly visitors, and now offers a slew of new and improved social features, from polls and top 10 lists to video content and achievement badges.

Wikia has also evolved into a unique online platform for brands, much different than traditional social media outlets. On company Facebook and Twitter pages, the brands control the content; on Wikia, that control is ceded to the public.

“It’s become this interesting opportunity where fans manage the brand,” Wales told audiences at Digital Hollywood. “They become hardcore super evangelists.”

He cites huge successes on the platform in the entertainment and gaming industries: Lost‘s Wikia (Lostpedia) boasts more than 6,000 articles and 150 million page views, and the Twilight and Halo: Reach pages are also incredibly popular. Major corporate brands such as Apple and Microsoft feature hundreds of articles, too.