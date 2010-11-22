Is Customer Service the New Marketing?

Just three years ago, you needed to be a prominent blogger like Jeff

Jarvis or Bob Garfield to make an online noise loud enough to inspire a

company response to a particular product or service issue. It was about

that time that Thor Muller, Co-founder and CTO of Get Satisfaction,

developed an online tool that would “allow anybody that same power,” to

in essence, “get satisfaction by pulling the company in.”

Forty months later, Get Satisfaction is well on its way to

transforming the way companies interact with consumers, turning customer

service into the kind of measurably effective marketing that even John

Wannamaker could have fully blessed. Gleaned from my conversation with

Muller at Get Satisfaction’s San Francisco headquarters early this

month, here are eight ways community driven customer service is changing

the ways brands go to market. 1. Re-humanizing consumer interactions For Muller, it is simply not enough that companies use their tools.

“We really want people to change their whole approach to what it means

to talk to customers,” he explained. “For a long time, maybe a hundred

years, we’ve been gradually squeezing the humanity out of our

interactions; scripting it, automating it, scaling it.” Instead of

asking people to take a number, “Companies now have to revolve

themselves around individuals.” Muller noted, adding that in doing so,

“we’re making the world a better place, certainly more human!” 2. Elevating the conversation from transactions to aspirations While traditional customer service is often about addressing

transactional issues like resetting passwords, Muller believes that

community-driven customer support can go much further. “Customer

communities at their best are really tapping people’s deeper goals,

their deeper desires,” explained Muller. This requires companies to,

“rise above writing help documentation and be more of a good cocktail

party host.” Muller links this change with the new staff post of

Community Manager who is part therapist, part help desk and part cruise

director. 3. Reducing the costs of the traditional help desk

For years, companies have sought to drive down support costs with

automation and the ironic goal of minimizing human interaction with

their call centers. Part of the reason Get Satisfaction has grown so

quickly is that it flips this notion on its head, increasing human

interaction but decreasing costs by making support more peer-to-peer

driven. Noted Muller, “we’ve seen with our communities at scale

typically reduce the number of [service] tickets that go to [call

center] agents by 75% or so.” Muller referred me to case histories for

Mint.com and Yola, both of which reduced “repetitive support by two

thirds.” 4. Extending support beyond your website to Facebook While most companies recognize the need to engage consumers on social

media, only the savviest have begun to offer customer support on

platforms like Facebook. For these enlightened marketers, Get

Satisfaction offers a Facebook application in two distinct versions,

“one for enterprises who have a lot more demand for

customization/controls and one for everybody else,” noted Muller.

Having a support tab on Facebook gives fans one more reason to “Like” a

brand and get the information and support required to encourage and

enable over-the-top evangelism. 5. Turning customer support into searchable content Given the fundamental importance of search to customer acquisition,

finding ways to improve organic search results (SEO) is a top priority

for most businesses. That said, few have recognized that content

generated via customer communities can do just that. Explained Muller,

“somebody asks how they can use a particular camera to take better

pictures, that is then indexed by Google and then next person who

searches finds that conversation. Get Satisfaction] is taking something

that used to be a cost center, customer service, and turning it into

lead generation.” 6. Listening builds trust in and of itself

Dell famously solicited customer ideas and ended up producing a Linux

based laptop that no one bought. This kind of listening and responding

is not the ultimate intent of Get Satisfaction. While community

members are encouraged to offer ideas, Muller does not advocate, “design

by committee” or conclude that the customer is always right. “Even if

[a brand doesn’t] build what I want them to build or do what I want them

to do, I may be less likely to change to another product because I feel

close to them,” explained Muller. 7. Integrating customer conversations with your CRM system Many sophisticated marketers, especially in B2B, rely on well-honed

CRM systems to track leads through the funnel. Get Satisfaction allows

these companies to take this one step further by connecting the social

web with workflow systems, trouble tickets and project management tools.

Explained Muller, “Knowing who a customer is, what their buying history

is, and what they care about is important to servicing them well.”

Suddenly a customer complaint becomes “actionable within an

organization,” given the CRM integration concluded Muller. 8. Measuring C-Sat on both a qualitative and quantitative basis While some pundits strive to simplify customer satisfaction to one

basic metric like Net Promoter, this may not be the ideal approach for

your particular business. Having witnessed thousands of customer

comments and complaints, Muller encourages clients to take a “more

holistic approach” and “measure satisfaction in various ways.” Having

developed something called a Satisfactometer, that explained Muller,

“might be something fun like an emoticon and other times might be

something more structured and numeric,” Get Satisfaction is delivering

Final Note: Having recently hired a CEO to drive the company forward, Muller is re-focused on his true love, product development, so we can expect even more satisfying features from Get Satisfaction in the days ahead.

forward, Muller is re-focused on his true love, product development, so

we can expect even more satisfying features from Get Satisfaction in the

days ahead.