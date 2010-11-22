Boogeymen Trifecta: Murdoch Allies With Oil Company, Cheney

Rupert Murdoch is one of the world’s best known media barons and may or may not be a bud to Steve Jobs . But as hype swelled around his iPad digital project, The Daily, Murdoch was also investing in an Israeli-American oil shale company with ties to Dick Cheney. Can his legendary business savvy help out an upstart oil firm?

Oil shale may be the answer to worries about peak oil, but it is highly expensive to extract and has a high ecological cost.

Lord Jacob Rothschild and Murdoch just

purchased a joint 5.5% stake in Genie Oil and Gas Inc., a

division of the IDT Corporation. The equity stake purchase by Murdoch

and Rothschild is worth approximately $11 million. Genie is a new

face in the energy market; the company just

launched this summer.

Murdoch is slated to join Genie’s

advisory board. Other members include:

American

Shale Oil CTO Alan K. Burnham

Former Vice President Dick Cheney

Genie chairman and Midland, Texas

mayor Wes Perry

Former Exxon

Mobil executive vice president Eugene A. Renna

Allan Sass, former president and

CEO of Occidental Oil

Shale

Hedge fund investor and

philanthropist Michael Steinhardt

Stephen M. Trauber of UBS

Investment Bank

Harold Vinegar, former chief

scientist at Royal Dutch/Shell

American Shale Oil is a joint venture

between IDT and French firm Total S.A.

Public statements by both Genie and

their investors have stressed the firm’s American and

Israeli (read: non-Arab, non-Iranian, non-Venezuelan) roots. According to a statement by Murdoch, “I believe

Genie Energy’s technologies and vast shale oil licenses have real

potential to spur a global, geo-political paradigm shift by moving a

major portion of new oil production to America, Israel, and other

western-oriented democracies.” Murdoch also said that “Covering

and distributing news has been my life’s work […] If Genie’s effort

to develop shale oil is successful, as I believe it will be, then the

news we’ll report in the coming decades will reflect a more

prosperous, more democratic, and more secure world.”

Perry was even more explicit, stating

that “Both America and Israel have significant shale oil reserves.

It’s difficult to overstate their potential to improve our

respective economies and national security. […] Genie Energy is

developing the technologies America and Israel want to make rapid

progress toward energy independence, while IDT Energy is poised for

continued growth in the consumer market. I’m very excited to work

with their management team to help meet the energy needs of the U.S.

and Israel for decades to come.”