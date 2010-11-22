8 Reasons Why Rupert Murdoch’s Digital Daily Is Doomed (And One Big Reason It Could Work)

For months, rumors have swirled that News Corp. honcho Rupert Murdoch has been secretly working with Steve Jobs and Apple to create The Daily, a digital newspaper designed exclusively for tablets. There will be no print or Web edition of the The Daily–it will only be published on the iPad and other similar devices, with weekly subscriptions costing just 99 cents. According to several sources, the paper, which is to combine “a tabloid sensibility with a broadsheet intelligence,” will be unveiled by the month’s end.

Let’s think about this: In the woe-laden world of newspaper publishing, one solution proposed by an aging dinosaur of the industry is to embrace the hot tech of an innovation-centric gadget guru? And the actual plan to revolutionize the industry is to take the business model of a traditional printed newspaper, with no weblinks and essentially “dead” words on the page, and replace the paper with pixels? Because that’s what a walled-off, iPad-only newspaper app would mean.

The Reason The Daily Could Work

Murdoch is still an astonishingly powerful voice in the newspaper business, despite the chaos that reigns all around him. If he chooses to do something big, then it’ll have some sort of big impact.

There’s no question Murdoch considers Jobs’ essentially an ally, and Jobs is a mighty figure in his own right. Apart from his admiration for the Apple chief (he has called Jobs the best CEO in America), Murdoch knows the iPad is crucial for his print business’ future–especially the Wall Street Journal‘s–and his past dealings with Apple indicate he’s keenly aware of this fact. As the New York Times‘ David Carr speculates: