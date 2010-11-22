Should Airplanes Look Like Birds?

Should airplanes look more like birds? That was a question posed at a meeting of engineers and scientists in Long Beach, California, yesterday. “Yes,” was the answer, for a number of reasons–not the least of which was that it could make our planes more energy efficient.

In the way that academics are sometimes able to do, a pair of engineers set aside all commercial and economic concerns and asked themselves the question, what design would be most aerodynamic? Erasing from their memory the generic tube-and-wings format we have up in the sky today, the researchers experimented with a series of other designs (including a pure, bodiless wing), and concluded that an airplane with a small tail–like a bird–would minimize drag, improving fuel efficiency.

“The most important point is that we may be wasting large amounts of fossil fuel by flying in fundamentally sub-optimal aircraft designs,” said one of the researchers, USC’s Geoffrey Spedding, in a release. “At the very least, we can show that there exists an alternative design that is aerodynamically superior.”

Spedding and his colleague’s suggestion was one-upped by a presentation that envisioned aircraft resembling hummingbird. Hummingbirds are oddities among birds–their wings don’t simply flap up and down, but oscillate in a sort of figure-eight pattern. They are able to maintain the necessary lift to hover by creating a whirling mass of air that sustains them.