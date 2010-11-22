Leadership Advice From Lady Gaga

I finally got around to reading the September 2010 Vanity Fair cover story on Lady Gaga. At one point she talks about all of a sudden realizing that she has become the biggest pop star on the planet. Her first thought? Not “Wow, look how amazing I am,” but instead “How could I possibly be better for you? That’s all I keep thinking: I just want to be better for you.” She’s at the top, way at the top, top of the top– and could easily rest on her laurels for awhile. Instead, she’s already worried about being better, giving her Little Monsters (customers) more.