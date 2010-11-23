OK Go’s Damian Kulash: I Spend More Hours on the Business Than the Party

The other day, before a show in Athens, Ga., Damian Kulash, frontman for the indie band OK Go, was in full rock star mode. But he wasn’t trashing his hotel room or partying with groupies on the road (See “Life,” by Keith Richards, pages 1-576). Kulash, the model of a modern-day rocker and self-professed “insane workaholic,” had encamped in his hotel room for several conference calls so he could oversee the band’s uber-creative projects this month: a new music video involving animation on toast, a New Orleans-style street parade in Los Angeles, and a Today Show video in which OK Go envelops Matt Lauer and co. in Ping-Pong balls.

A truly independent artist these days is as multi-dimensional as any entrepreneur. Ever since OK Go left its label, EMI, earlier this year, Kulash and his bandmates have been running the business that is their band. “You’re out there wooing corporate clients and figuring out how to fund these things,” he said in a phone interview. “I spend a lot more of my hours on the business side than I’d like to.”

Still, Kulash is ecstatic about the types of things he can pursue now that OK Go no longer needs to ask permission. “We’re working to bend people’s perception of what is acceptable for a band,” he said, ignoring the room-service meal that had just arrived.

Like what he calls the “big, awesome, psycho-spacial, geo-musical, techno-sonic parade party” last week in Los Angeles. Range Rover contacted the band about creating an event for the campaign for its new vehicle, Evoque. OK Go proposed a musical parade through L.A. along a route to spell out the band’s name. The image would then be captured by Range Rover’s GEO-tracking phone app Pulse of the City. Think of the event as a human-powered Etch A Sketch, Kulash said. Set to music.

Last Wednesday afternoon, about 70 musicians and marchers set off with OK Go from Hollywood and Melrose Boulevards to trace a big ‘O’ through the streets. Armed with a megaphone, Kulash kicked off the parade with “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and then played everything from “La Bamba” to “Hey Ya” before ending with the OK Go song “This Too Shall Pass.” The crowd, adorned in glow rope by nightfall, sang, danced, took a dinner break, and filmed the goofiness on 20 Flip cameras supplied by the band.

“What a lovely reverse from a label, where we would want to do something and be told, ‘No, you can’t have any money,'” said Kulash. “Range Rover and Flip approached us and said, ‘Hey, you have good ideas. What do you want to do?'”