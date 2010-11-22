WeReward Hooks Up With Salesforce, Gets Check-Ins and App Downloads

Mark Zuckerberg may think that email is dead but Ted Murphy argues it’s still pretty powerful tool, especially for advertisers. That’s why the CEO of IZEA is confident that the latest development of the WeReward program is really going to be valuable for businesses striving to build relationships with their customers.

Murphy says the new features make WeReward the first location-based service to integrate Salesforce, check-ins, and rewarded app downloads. Rolling out the week of December 15th, WeReward will divvy up its offerings into three sections: places, products, and tasks. For the latter there will be digitally verified app downloads available for free or at a discount.

But Murphy’s most excited about adding a small step to the end of the process of claiming rewards. An opt-in feature will allow users to sign on to receive communications from the advertiser. “This allows the business to establish a relationship with the consumer in a number of ways,” Murphy tells Fast Company. The user’s information (what they bought after they checked in) will go directly to the business’ customer relationship management (CRM) or email service provider (ESP). Additionally, Murphy explains, “You can become a Facebook fan of the business and directly follow them on Twitter.”

And just to be sure there’s no funny business, WeReward built a double opt-in. Murphy says the user must confirm via email that they want to receive information from the business. Fifteen connections will be available to start, including Mail Chimp and Constant Contact.

Though this new development on WeReward opens what was formerly a closed loop system, Murphy admits it was necessary in order to grow the six-month-old service. “The challenge with our system is that marketers have established ways of communication with current and prospective customers. Forcing them into the WeReward system doesn’t make sense,” says Murphy.