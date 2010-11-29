Twitter by the Numbers

EVENTS 2.3 million Tweets during the East and West Coast broadcasts of the 2010 MTV VMAs, which also garnered 11.4 million viewers, the highest-rated VMAs since 2002 and almost double the show’s nadir in 2006.

NEWS

2 million Tweets related to the Chilean miners on October 13, 2010, the day of the rescue.

FINALES

437,613 Lost-related tweets between 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2010, and 2 a.m. Monday, before, during, and after the series finale.

BACKSTAGE

51,843 Tweets mentioning Conan O’Brien (and simply, Conan) on January 12, 2010, the day that O’Brien announced he wouldn’t move his NBC show to 12:05 a.m., thus kick-starting the #teamcoco phenomenon that coalesced and energized O’Brien’s fan base.

SPORTS

3,283 Tweets per second following Japan’s 3 — 1 victory over Denmark during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. At the time, Twitter was seeing about 750 tweets per second on an average day.

3,085 Tweets per second at the end of game seven of the 2010 NBA championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

44 Percentage of all worldwide tweets about football in the minute following the New Orleans Saints’ daring onside kick that helped them win Super Bowl XLIV in February 2010.