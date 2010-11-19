UPS Track Stars

Ever wonder how UPS can track your packages anytime, anywhere? Amongst other high-tech innovations, it has a lot to do with a powerful handheld device UPS calls the DIAD (or Delivery Information Acquisition Device).

Beginning in 1990, when the first generation DIAD was developed and deployed, UPS drivers have used these revolutionary business tools to capture and transmit data relating to package whereabouts.

With each iteration, the DIAD has become more powerful (with increased memory, faster connections, and added features) and easier to use (through intuitive interface design, improved ergonomics, and downloadable training materials).

Now in it’s fifth generation, today’s DIAD (released in 2010) is the most comprehensive tracking device in the delivery industry. New features include a 2D scanner, an auto-focus flash camera (to provide visual proof of delivery), and the ability to switch on-the-fly between cellular carriers All that and DIAD V is about half the size and weight of DIAD IV.





