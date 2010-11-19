What Google’s U.K. Ruling Says About Its Power in Europe

The U.K.’s Information Commissioner has spoken, and let Google off the hook. The Internet giant had been under investigation after harvesting individuals’ private data via its Street View cars. The verdict: unintentional. The punishment? Slapped wrists, the data to be deleted within nine months, and case closed. Wow. A result for Google, without a doubt.

“We’re pleased that the ICO have concluded their investigation and we will be working to delete the data as soon as possible,” a Google spokesperson tells Fast Company.

But how has it managed to get away without a fine?

In an interview with the BBC, the Information Commission’s deputy, David Smith, said that a fine was impossible. “We’d have had to find that there was substantial damage or distress to individuals from the collections of snippets of emails, URLs and passwords. We’d have to meet that criteria for a penalty to be imposed.”

One of the stranger aspects of the decision is the timeframe for deleting data. Is nine months significant when it comes to deleting data? Doesn’t one just press a delete button and have done with it? A source with direct knowledge of the investigation tells Fast Company that Google hasn’t thus far deleted the data, because U.K. authorities asked them not to during an investigation. Now, Google’s at the mercy of those investigators, who would presumably tell them what specific data they must delete.

Google has been fingered by a whole host of countries besides Britain, including South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Hong Kong, Italy, and the U.S. for lax information gathering. Canada’s privacy commissioner said that it had “seriously violated” its privacy laws, after private medical information was harvested from individuals.