UPDATE: Watch Commerce Secretary Gary Locke Answer Your Questions About Innovation

If you’re one of the huge group of people who answered our open call for questions for U.S. Commerce Secretary Gary Locke about business innovation and entrepreneurship, be sure to watch our interview with him at 1:15 p.m. EST, live at whitehouse.gov/live. (We’ll post video of the talk after it airs.) Yours could be one of the questions we ask. The interview is part of the White House’s “Open for Questions”

initiative where top government officials answer questions from

citizens.

Miss the call for submissions? Tweet your question, using #LockeChat, and it could be read, as well.

UPDATE:

Secretary Locke did a great job of answering our questions. Watch the entire video below.