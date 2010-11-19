Blockbuster Redux: Drops Millions on National Ad Campaign Bashing Netflix … Again?

America loves a good comeback. Especially if that comeback is bound for complete failure.

Recently bankrupted video chain Blockbuster is jumping back in the game with a $15 to $20 million national TV ad campaign. With the ads, the company, clearly learning from its past mistakes, is testing an entirely new direction, touting its reinvented self: an overhauled, innovative business model that is sure to have competitors shaking in their boots. Blockbuster’s goal for the campaign, Reuters reports, is to raise awareness for the fact that it has new releases 28 days before Netflix and Redbox.

Wait, wait! Haven’t we heard this before?

Of course! Blockbuster’s been boasting of this arrangement since long before it filed for bankruptcy. CEO Jim Keyes has had a field day with the advantage, cracking endless jokes at Netflix’s expense. (Not that Netflix noticed as its stock roared into the triple digits, while Blockbuster’s was de-listed from the NYSE.)

“How often does a company get a material, tangible point of differentiation?” Keyes told Fast Company in June. “What would you recommend? Should we just sit and be quiet about this 28-day advantage?”

Apart from the obvious–that Blockbuster has already tried this business model and failed–Blockbuster’s competitor Netflix is far from worried by this four week leg-up. Rather, unlike how Keyes’ has framed its deals, Netflix has actually invited the 28-day delay from studios.