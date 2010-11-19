Four Lessons Companies Can Learn From the Midterm Elections

The morning after the mid-term elections it seemed anyone considering a run for office wouldn’t need to hire a campaign manager. Every news site, every cable news channel, and your favorite blog told us the myriad “lessons” we supposedly learned from an event less than 24 hours old. A simple Internet search would turn up everything you need to know about the political environment for your pending candidacy. The analysis runs the gamut from silly to sophisticated.

But the election also yielded important lessons for companies. By studying the political conversation we’ve gained four key insights into the current national mood. Apologies to eye backers, but language is the real window to the soul.

1. Talk like you’re not from around here. The strongest trend we saw in the campaigns was toward language and imagery that implies the speaker is an “outsider.” For example, in his victory speech Wisconsin senator-elect Ron Johnson, who unseated 18-year veteran Russ Feingold, explained why “one guy from Oshkosh, a husband and a father, stepped up to the plate and decided to run for U.S. Senate.” It was because “we’re just simple Wisconsin folks here. We know what needs to be done if you’re trying to get out of a deep hole.” Translation: insiders don’t know what needs to be done, so you picked me.

This doesn’t mean computer companies should run advertisements with folksy engineers that don’t put much stock in fancy book larnin’. But you’ll want to communicate in language that shows you understand most Americans feel the traditional markers of authority aren’t credible anymore.

2. Be realer. Authenticity is always an important quality for maintaining credibility (unless you’re in the pop music business – looking at you here Lady Gaga). But authenticity can be a moving target. What Americans think of as “real” doesn’t always remain the same. In this election it seemed to center on what jobs you’ve done before running for office. Politicians seemed engaged in a contest to out-gritty each other with previous occupations. Missouri’s Robin Carnahan slopped some livestock [She lost though – need example of Dem who won]. Wisconsin’s Sean Duffy chopped wood.

Again, we’re not suggesting CEOs start engaging in public displays of downhomeyness. (“Hi. I’m Warren Buffet. And every morning when I’m cleaning my outhouse…”) But messages that imply you’re rolling up your sleeves and doing real work are going to do better right now than messages which name your bona fides, e.g. “the best-selling ____ in America,” or “the oldest and most well-established ____.”

3. Taking responsibility is necessary. Even if you’re not to blame for something, if the public thinks you are, you might as well be. When President Obama talks about the deficit, he still attaches the caveat “that I inherited.” People aren’t buying it anymore.