Seven Practical Steps for Planning a Website

Your company’s website is its storefront window to the world. As such, it is critical that your site delivers the message and fulfills its mission in the most effective way possible. Even if you hire a professional organization to help you design and build your site –consider the following checklist, before you start the process.

1. Most important tip! Before you do anything, define the group that approves

the site’s design and implementation. Include representatives from various

departments for different parts of the site (e.g. Sales representation for the sales

pages, Customer Service for the support pages, etc.). Even if you are diligent about

this, you will still get a boat-load of unsolicited advice on everything from purpose

of the site, to its design and color scheme. Once you get corporate ‘lock in’

who has the final say, the process will go much smoother.

2. Next, define the goals of the

site; is the site primarily a sales tool, a corporate identity site, or a

commercial site? You would be surprised how different people in the company

will view the website differently. You

can have multiple goals of course, but when the arguments about content and

design flare up, use the site goals as your compass.

3. Make a list of the important

elements to be incorporated on the site; for example, the ability to download product

trial versions or capture form data to the corporate CRM system, and the inclusion

of multimedia customer testimonials or an ecommerce section, etc. This is

easier than it sounds. Scout out sites you like and have your team do the same.

Set up a meeting to go over what you like and don’t like about each of these

sites. Compile a list. You will quickly see the elements that are more

important, and which are less.

4. Critical! Clearly define your

marketing position. I can’t

overemphasize this is a prerequisite for getting started. Know who you are and

what how you want to project your company. A simple exercise is to do a complete

a ‘pain sheet’–drop me an email if you want a sample. Finalize the text you

want to put on your home page; the one sentence definition of who you are.

5. For each product/service on

your site, identify the top 3 points you want to make. You only get a few

seconds of reader attention, so these points must be relevant, engaging, and

crisp. People don’t read lots of website text. ‘Less’ is definitely ‘more.’ A

good designer will suggest clever controls for making this information easily

accessible.

6. If you are going to use an

outside firm to design and build you site, now is the time to engage. You have

all the relevant information in hand to start the design. If you are going to

build the site yourself, continue reading.