iFive: Twitter’s People Tab, Apple Calls Up Mac Apps, MIT’s Corner Camera, Fiji Water Gets Political, Google Jobs Aplenty

1. Ain’t no drag/Twitter’s got a brand new tab (strumstrumstrumstrumstrumstrumstrum-BING!!!!!) Yes, to the tune of the James Brown classic Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag, Fast Company brings you news of Twitter’s People feature, which suggests friends, allows you to browse Twitter users through interests, and find Tweeps via Gmail, Yahoo, LinkedIn and Messenger. Is this the answer to finding new chums on the service? Strumstrumstrumstrumstrumstrumstrumstrum-BING!!!!

2. Your apps are important to us, exhorts Apple to its developers. It’s requesting submissions for the Mac App store, which I guess means they’ll be open for business pretty soon. One new app you might be interested in is one from The Economist. Using the same model as the FT’s digital content app, the magazine comes in two models: iPhone and iPod Touch, and iPad.

3. Working in the same way as an echo would, behold MIT’s round-the-corner camera. Shooting at a trillion frames a second, the idea is to use it for rescue planning, in robots and endoscopes. Here’s a non round-the-corner video of it.

4. There’s an interesting story on Mother Jones claiming that the Fijian Prime Minister’s resignation has been brought about by Fiji Water–or, more specifically, the firm’s Director of External Affairs, David Roth. Prime Minister Ratu Epeli Ganilau emailed his resignation to President Bainimarana, currently on a visit to China. The Pacific country, under martial law since last year, is being courted by the Asian giant, who has a habit of snuggling up to countries untouched by the West’s Circle of Trust.

5. If you’re looking for a job, perhaps the place to start is Google. There are, says Reuters’ U.K. site, 2,076 jobs currently available at the Internet firm. It’s also got a reputation, says one Silicon Valley CEO, of being a cushy place to work. So, if you like keeping the hours of 10-3 at work, and the remaining 19 hours at play, apply now.