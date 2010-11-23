Wanted: The Light, Recycled Trench

The trenchcoat is an inviolable classic, so when you endeavor to change it, you need a very good reason. Nau has found two. Their women’s Shroud of Purrin Trench uses recycled polyester waste to make its shell water and wind resistant, and they’ve added some pretty terrific fleece in the liner. The upshot is a light, low-volume coat that is cut well and “just stretchy enough to feel playful,” in the words of our female reviewer. If you buy it and decide you don’t agree, Nau says you can recycle the jacket into reusable polyester fibers.

Nau Shroud of Purrin Trench, available at Nau.com. Price: $368 USD.

