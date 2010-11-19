Hardcore History and Modern Conspiracy: Behind the Scenes With the Writer of Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

FAST COMPANY: Many narratives end with the protagonist hitting a pinnacle as a messiah, leader, or ultimate bad ass. Assassin’s Creed II ended this way, but Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood actually continues with Ezio on top–shaping the brotherhood’s strategies and recruiting new assassins. Was it difficult to continue that path?

JEFFREY YOHALEM: The story solution was easy: Ezio needed to face a new challenge, the difficulty came in convincing the rest of the team that he couldn’t be on top just yet. Many saw him as the leader of the Assassins at the end of Assassin’s Creed II, which is not actually the case, Mario and Machiavelli are the leaders. So, I ended up attempting to achieve a balancing act. Ezio is the powerful Assassin we know from the end of ACII, but he must also engage in a power struggle with Machiavelli to become the Assassin leader. Ultimately, Ezio spends the game proving to Machiavelli that he is fit to lead. So in Brotherhood he must reach a new, higher, pinnacle.

What is it like writing for an established franchise? Did you have some crazy ideas that got nixed because it does not fit with the series?

Most of my ideas ended up in the script as written, actually. The team and Ubisoft gave me a lot of freedom to play. You have to remember, I also was on the ACII writing team and involved with design, so I’m a part of the franchise and the team, not an outsider. We create the overview of the story collectively, and I work with the mission designers all the way through. With Brotherhood, we were all very in synch, which was important, since we had very little time to waste debating.

Were there any other challenges in writing a sequel?

It was fun and challenging to up the ante dramatically. ACII introduced a lot of characters, whereas Brotherhood is like the second season of a TV show, all the characters begin to interact and collide with each other in interesting ways. It was exciting to play with audience expectation. Insurmountable challenges only come when you are not inhabiting the world of the game. You have to know your world and your characters, if you’ve got that, you’re going to have a good time writing.