What Cold Batteries Are You Holding Onto?

The Chief Innovation Officer of a large financial services company was interviewing me for an article when she poised an unexpected question: “What do you learn from your children about innovation?”

After stalling with “umm,” it hit me: warm batteries. My son has taught me to look out for warm batteries. That lesson, I believe, is the fundamental key to unlocking breakthrough ideas.

You see, we keep our batteries in the freezer because someone once told me that cold batteries last longer. So when my son’s electric train stops working, we replace its batteries with cold ones. When the flashlight is dead, cold batteries bring it back to life. When our baby’s rocker no longer rocks, you guessed it, cold batteries.

My son has figured it out. If something doesn’t work, check if it has batteries, and if the batteries are warm, replace them with cold ones.

Now, we may giggle and call it cute. The things a 4-year-old believes! But the same is true for the way the world works around us. Isn’t the process by which my son “realizes” cold batteries make the train run identical to the one we use to make sense of the world?

We have a problem (get my train to run) We notice a correlation (replacing warm batteries with cold ones makes the train run) We believe a cause-effect law (cold makes batteries work)

The scientific process is simply this process formalized: state a problem, develop a hypothesis, test the hypothesis until it becomes a theory or law. And just like my son reaching for cold batteries, this process leads us to accept any number of false beliefs.

Outthinkers, great innovators, are willing to test these beliefs and challenge what everyone else has accepted. Nearly every breakthrough company begins with challenging a false belief.