Money! Power! Fame! (And Other Ways to Fail)

One of the silliest ideas I’ve heard in this very silly political season is the just-floated trial balloon of an independent 2012 presidential ticket featuring New York City Mayor (and mega-billionaire) Michael Bloomberg and talk-show host Joe Scarborough, who served all of three terms as a member of Congress from Florida before resigning to spend more time with his family and reinvent himself as “Morning Joe.”

Why do I think this is a silly idea? After all, a Bloomberg-Scarborough ticket would have plenty of money, power, and fame–the coins of the realm that so attract the fascination of our media and business cultures. But what strikes me about the world we live in today–in business as well as in politics–is that these three much-celebrated resources are almost always overvalued as tools for leading change and making an impact. The surest way to fail is to rely for your success on money, power, and fame.

A recent (and classic) case in point is the disastrous campaign for governor of California waged by Meg Whitman, the former eBay CEO, who spent more than $140 million of her own fortune to get roughly 3 million votes–close to $50 a vote! She had all the money a candidate could dream of, but she couldn’t muster the wherewithal to even come close to her opponent. (I loved it when one cost-conscious political consultant told CNN, “Heck, I could have lost that election for $80 million!”)

Bloomberg himself offers a cautionary tale. The Mayor got a third term back in 2009 after spending $108 million of his own fortune–a staggering $185 per vote!–yet wound up winning just 50.7% of the ballots, against an underfunded and charisma-challenged opponent. It was hardly a rousing triumph of money and incumbent power, and certainly no way to lay the foundation for a presidential campaign.

Now think about high-profile failures in the business world. Robert Nardelli, famous as one of Jack Welch’s top change agents at General Electric, moved with great fanfare to The Home Depot, where he wielded power with a flair for the dramatic and presided over a six-tear term that generated more in the way of controversy than it did shareholder returns. Ousted by the board, he took his act to Chrysler, as CEO during the company’s ownership by Cerberus, the private-equity giant, where he presided over its bankruptcy. Nardelli’s money, power, and fame in the business world were of little value in his efforts to transform two big and important brands. Indeed, he is featured on CNBC.com as one of the “Worst American CEOs of All Time.”

So if money, power, and fame aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, what are the resources that allow leaders to make real change and have an enduring impact? I’d nominate purpose, passion, and humility. The most effective leaders I’ve gotten to know, whether they are in public life or corporate life, are the ones who conjure up a genuine sense of mission among their colleagues–leaders who stand for something more than themselves.

Arkadi Kuhlmann, the founder and chairman of ING Direct, and one of my CEO heroes, recently put it this way: “Leadership is about service, and you can’t lead if you can’t follow. And so you’ve got to create a mission. It is never about you. It is always about the mission. And people will follow you if you’re prepared to get a mission done, something with a goal that is a little bit beyond the reach of all of us. That’s what leadership’s about.”