Infographic of the Day: Who Won the World Series for the Giants?

If you’re a San Francisco Giants fan, you’re probably still savoring the sweet, sweet season that led to the teams improbable World Series win. Thanks to the power of infographics, you can relive every game of it.

Chartball, which makes lovely infographic charts about sports, is selling a 24’x36′ print that summarizes every game of the Giants 2010 season. More than just a summary of games won and lost, it offers a series of charts that break down which players contributed the most — and who actually should have just broken their ankle and sat the season out.

Here, for example, is a chart showing which batters contributed the most offense over the course of the season. You can glean who went on hot streaks and when, who was the most consistent, and who was the most productive: