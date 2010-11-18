Twitter Arabic Launching in 2011 to Win Over Middle Eastern Market

The Middle East market has historically been difficult for Twitter to expand into–and not only because the text runs from right to left. But a new Arabic-language interface being introduced in 2011 is expected to change that.

Biz Stone, Twitter’s co-founder, announced

the upcoming launch of Twitter Arabic in an interview with David George-Cosh of Abu Dhabi

anglophone The National newspaper. A Twitter spokesperson also confirmed that the Arabic-language interface is one of the firm’s

aims for 2011, but declined any further comment. Twitter’s

Arabic homepage is expected to launch in the next year. The

Arabic-language interface will also coincide with an effort to boost

advertising revenue from Arabic-speaking Twitter users.

Arabic

will be Twitter’s sixth foreign language interface. The firm

previously rolled out Italian, Spanish, French, German, and Japanese

homepages over the past few years. The use of Arabic-language

characters will cause Twitter some technological headaches, much as

their Japanese interface did. Arabic is written from right to left,

with most letters having four cases. Users have found it particularly

difficult to write in the language on mobile phone keypads–one of

Twitter’s primary interface–and have given birth to a rich

subgenre of ersatz Arabic text message romanization replete with

its own slang and grammar.

The

Arabic-speaking Middle East has long been a weak spot for Twitter. Active communities of

Twitter users exist in Egypt, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, and

the other Gulf states, but user sign-up and retention rates lag far

behind the Americas, Europe, and East Asia. Twitter has had much

better luck with user retention in Turkey and Israel, two Middle

Eastern countries whose primary alphabets have been easier to

integrate into Twitter clients and tweets than Arabic.

One of

Twitter’s main challenges in their upcoming Middle Eastern expansion

will be competition with various homegrown imitators. WeziWezi

is a Jordan-based Twitter clone with an IM-based interface and Watwet

is an extremely popular Twitter-like service that is integrated with

Twitter (users post simultaneously to Twitter and Watwet). However,

Watwet has more sophisticated viewing and sharing functions than its

American counterpart. Watwet, which is also based in Jordan, had

more users than Twitter as of 2009–but most of these users were

Jordanians.

The

gap in Arabic-language Twitter functionality has led to improvised

creations that could also create headaches in the company’s attempts

to lure users to the homepage instead of a client. Artwitter

is a web client for Twitter that is optimized

for Arabic’s right to left format. A desktop client called Kzalek

allows users to tweet in Arabic–but the software’s strongest

attraction is that it translates

English-language tweets into Arabic using (the often garbled) Google Language API.

Kzalek is based on the Adobe AIR platform and borrows heavily from

the popular English-language TweetDeck software.