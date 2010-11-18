iFive: Twitter-Facebook Talks, GM Goes Public Again, Assange Court Order, Sea Shepherd Verdict, Facebook MySpace Meeting

1. Dialog between Twitter and Facebook after the latter blocked the former’s integration has so far turned up nothing , said Ev Williams at the Web 2.0 conference in San Francisco yesterday. The 140-character website’s co-founder was in a confessional mood, apologizing to third-party developers for peeing on their patio, so to speak, and telling interviewer John Battelle that the firm still wasn’t sure which business model it’s going for–although it’s currently valuing itself at $3 billion.

2. General Motors returns to the stock exchange today, after buying out the U.S. taxpayers, following their bailout last year. Shares are priced at $33 each, but if the government is to recoup the money it shelled out on the car firm, it will need to sell its remaining shares at $53 each. And it’s got half a billion shares still.

3. Julian Assange is once again in the spotlight in Sweden. Director of Prosecution Marianne Ny is seeking a court order to detain the Wikileaks spokesman for further questioning over a rape case from August. “The reason for my request is that we need to interrogate him. So far, we have not been able to meet with him to accomplish the interrogations,” says Ny.

4.The verdict is in over the Sea Shepherd vessel’s collision with a whaling ship at the beginning of this year: Both boats were to blame, says government safety agency Maritime NewZealand. The captains of the Ady Gil and the Shonan Maru No 2 “were responsible for either contributing to, or failing to respond to the ‘close quarters’ situation that led to the collision.”

5. And here’s one for the social media conspiracy theorists among you. Facebook and MySpace are making an announcement today, says PaidContent. It’s happening midday PST, meaning you’ve got six and a half hours to come up with some crazy ideas of what the two firms are up to. Chances are it’s Facebook Connect.