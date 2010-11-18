Facebook Messages–Is Email Dead, Again?

Hasn’t enough been said about Facebook’s announcement this week about the ‘social inbox’–a way to aggregate the way people communicate with friends via email, IM, and text messages? Well I hope there is room for one more, because I feel I must weigh in.

If I had a dime for every eulogy for email written in the last few

years, I wouldn’t be writing this post, I would be sailing on my yacht in the

Bahamas. But email isn’t going anywhere soon … definitely not in the workplace. Sure, my kids rarely use email (just to

communicate with me when I am on the road), and I am sure that most of their

friends don’t user it either. But no,

email won’t die, rather it will evolve. Even the Facebook announcement says: “We are also providing an

@facebook.com email address to every person on Facebook who wants one … .[but] to

be clear, Messages is not email … ” Huh? Sure sounds like email to me.

Kidding aside, I think Facebook is on to

something here. The desire to reduce the number of places I need to check

messages is a good thing. At home, this may be Facebook for many people.

Personally, I think Facebook has done a poor job showing they are responsible

with people’s personal information and I don’t want to put all my contact eggs

in the Facebook basket, but ‘I get it.’ On

the other hand, at work, the unifying platform for the foreseeable future will be email. It is where people spend their working hours. A recent uSamp survey

showed that 25% of business people spend half their day in email, and over 75%

spend at least two hours every day in email. Since the popular email platforms, like

Outlook and Notes, are built on extensible client architectures, it just makes

sense that companies will offer products that use email as the aggregation

point for personal communication apps, like email, instant messaging, and voice

over IP telephony. So email isn’t going

anywhere soon.

Oh, and by the way, if

another article appears claiming email is dead … drop me a line to tell me … .by

email.