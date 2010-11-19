Please Kill the Open Door Policy, the Drama Is Killing Us

As I work with leaders to ditch the drama and turn excuses into results, I am shocked to see the number of leaders who still tout an open door policy! I feel the urge to apologize on behalf of all of us who have ever suggested that an open door policy would lead to results–we lied, we had no research to support this notion, it just sounded good, and we are so sorry! Now please close your doors and start coaching rather than hosting a complaint desk.

Rather than helping, the

practice of the open door has proven to be disastrous. The practice produces

few if any real changes in the organization and often hijacks resources that

could be focused on real issues. The practice actually limits the growth

potential of employees who utilize the option and exhausts the leaders who

practice it.

Just think about it … those

of you have proudly publicized that you have an open door … has anyone ever

come to you and asked for a moment of your time because they are concerned

about THEIR OWN attitude, work ethic, recent performance, less-than-stellar

results, or treatment of their co-workers?

Most always, employees come

through the open door to report concerns about others, to tattle, to report

their analysis and judgment of co-workers, to provide leaders with a list of

things they’d like to see changed in their reality or even to provide leaders

with an evaluation of the leaders’ strengths, weaknesses and development needs.

Rarely can a leader cite examples where an employee used the open door for

self-improvement, self-reflection or self-motivated growth.

What then is the benefit of

an open door? To spend hours talking about the performance of others? To focus

on all the ways in which the organization is a disappointment? To spend time

together “hoping” for a change? All of these activities are a colossal waste of

resources, provide little if any ROI and may actually negate the work you are

doing to get your employees to be personally accountable and able to succeed in

their new realities.

So how do you break the

feel-good habit of “my door is always open”?

Close the door and start

developing your people. Rather than waiting for informants to come through your

door with their complaints or concerns, consistently schedule time with each

employee and use the time to talk about the situations that present the

greatest challenges to them. Work on bulletproofing your people and increasing

their immunity to their circumstances. Coach them to quit wishing their

circumstances were better and instead to be better themselves. Be diligent

about challenging their current mindsets so that they can impact their own

realities, with or without you.