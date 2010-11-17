Geek Squad Gets Into the Electric Car Business

Do electric cars make you kind of nervous? Are you interested, but just aren’t sure how to go about setting up your garage? Isn’t a lot of electricity involved, and will you be needing one of those special charging stations you’ve heard about?

Best Buy’s Geek Squad to the rescue! The VW Bug-driving techies, familiar to the store’s customers as well as fans of the NBC show “Chuck” (the eponymous hero works at “Buy More,” as one of the “Nerd Herd”), will be teaming up with Eaton Corporation, a power management company, and Mitsubishi, which is rolling out an EV a year from now, to help you navigate and install your charging system.

Eaton will be manufacturing so called “Level 2” chargers (200 volts). These can be installed in your garage, potentially reducing the EV charging time by half compared to a standard 110-volt outlet. The geeks will install the Eaton chargers and conduct a home energy survey to help you figure out how much juice you’re currently using, and how you might be able to cut back. With enough energy savings, you might be able to run your car for free.

“We’re delighted to join Mitsubishi and Eaton to deliver a convenient solution for consumers who may have hesitated to purchase an electric vehicle simply because of recharging concerns,” Best Buy’s Chad Bell said in a release today.

Perks for the geeks:

They’ve apparently been testing out the Mitsubishi EV since 2009, incorporating a few of them into their own fleet.

[Image: Flickr user roblawton]