Can Apps Keep You Up-to-Date With the Latest Trends?

Knowing what’s hot and what’s not can be difficult to keep track of especially when it comes to fashion. Trends move faster than Brangalina get through adoption papers. As phone apps start to take over the world we ask the question: can apps help us keep up with fashion?

Following the success of season one of Lady Geek TV‘s App show we bring you season two! This series focuses on what it entails to be fashionable; from where to get designer clothes to knowing how to make fabulous cocktails to grabbing the best bargain.

In the first episode we test out Nokia‘s brand new ‘Daily Front Row‘ app which provides you with all the latest fashion catwalk news including videos, interviews and pictures. We also take a look at the ‘D&G‘ app, which takes you through all their new collections, news and pictures. It even has a store locater so when you’re out and about and fancy a bit of high-end retail therapy you can locate the nearest D&G store.

