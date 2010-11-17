Teach for America’s Lesson Plan for Leadership

Attention recruiters: If you are looking for men and women to fill senior leadership positions in a decade or two, look no further than Teach for America .

This thought crossed my mind as my wife who was writing a

recommendation for an applicant read me what the federally sponsored teacher

development program desired in its candidates.

There are no slackers in Teach for America. It looks for men

and women who show “evidence” of such things as: achievement, perseverance,

critical thinking, organizational skills, respect for others, interpersonal

skills and a “desire to work relentlessly in pursuit of our vision.”

Of all of these desired attributes two command our attention,

not only for teachers but also for the leaders of today and tomorrow. They are

perseverance and critical thinking.

Perseverance is

an attribute that all good leaders manifest. Of late it is something that

lately has been given short shrift. Perhaps it is because for so long we

coddled ourselves in the spirit of entitlement that has passed burdens of the

day into the future. Working hard against the odds seems contrary to a celebrity

culture that has lulled us into thinking all will be well. The crash of 2008

and the subsequent destruction of wealth and eight million jobs have taught us

otherwise.

Leaders today need to be tough and resilient. They need to

buck the odds in order to succeed. And that means there are few, if any

overnight successes. So much of work today is rough sledding and it takes men

and women of strong hear to persevere.

Critical thinking

is the aspect of leadership that will point us in the right direction. The

beauty of the American management model is that it is action oriented; we know

how to get things done. The downside is we may not take the time to think about

where we are headed as well as the choices we will make along the way.