iFive: iPhone Gets Google Voice, John Doerr on Zynga, Google Goes Fashion, Intel’s Football Chips, Weatherathome Project

1. Google Voice is coming to the iPhone–if you’re in the U.S., that is. David Pogue points out the improvement to the original app, which was rejected in its original form by the App Store earlier this year. Anyway, the benefits are this: one number for all your devices, cheaper international calls, free text messages, and voicemail transcription.

2. John Doerr, the biggest brain of the VC world, has been talking about his work. And Zynga, he tells Dean Takahashi of VentureBeat, is the best investment ever for for Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. It wins on three counts: profitability, growth, and has the happiest customers. Doerr also says he regrets not investing in Twitter. “We were wrong.”

3. While the words Google and fashion are not obvious bedfellows, the search engine’s foray into the world of clothing–anything, that is, that isn’t a black T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers–is expected to launch today. Boutique.com is still in beta form, but the New York Times‘ Cathy Horyn got a sneak peak at the e-commerce site, and the people behind it.

4. Chip giant Intel has been putting its expertise to work in the world of American football in order to keep neurological injuries to a minimum. The idea is, reports PCWorld, to put the firm’s tiny Atom chips inside Riddell helmets in order to send a real-time feed of what’s going on inside a footballer’s head to a team’s medical staff.

5. Want to join the climate change debate? A new project, called Weatherathome, is launched today, which attempts to get anyone with a computer (and Internet access) at home to run advanced climate change models while their machines are idle. The project is sponsored by Microsoft Research, the National Environment Research Council in the U.K., and the European Commission.