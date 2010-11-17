Work Smart 2: Time Management Tips for Mac Users

Want to get organized? First you want to find a great task manager to organize all your to-do’s in one place. In this week’s episode, entrepreneur, student and Mac user Quintin Carlson asks for the best to-do list application to organize his busy life. There are hundreds of apps out there which can help, but I chose my top three for a Mac user, which range in price, power, and ability to sync across all his devices. Then I asked freelance tech writer Mitch Wagner for his favorite.

Special thanks to Mitch Wagner and Quintin Carlson for appearing in this episode, and to Popplet. You can download Popplet for the iPad.

Get Smarter: Work Smart 2