Empowering Women, One Entrepreneur at a Time

When Suzanne Biegel was 10 years old, her activist mother took her to work with her at the League of Women Voters. She remembers marching for the Equal Rights Amendment.

Her first T-shirt was “A woman’s place is in the house … and in the Senate.”

Then she had a successful career in technology and marketing that had nothing to do with women’s empowerment. But now Biegel’s thinking has come full circle. She’s the CEO of an early-stage impact investor network called Investors’ Circle, where she funds entrepreneurs–many of them women–who are making the world better.

“I’m on a mission to make sure that women entrepreneurs are getting as

much exposure as men,” she says. “There’s evidence that women

entrepreneurs have higher success rates and are the key engine of the

economy, yet there’s a dearth of capital available to them.”

Biegel started working at IBM during college, when she was 17. She was part of a marketing team that was prototyping online services in the early ’80s. “We were testing apps with clients saying, if this technology existed, what would people do with it?” she says. She left IBM in 1984 to help launch a company called Trintex, and wrote a business plan for what would later become Prodigy, the first full-access dial-up Internet service. She was still in her early 20s.

In the 90s, Biegel and her partner Sandy Rand ran a successful e-learning company called IEC, which had 200 employees and clients including Lexus, Citigroup, American Express, and United Airlines. That’s when she started to think about the impact big businesses could have if they started incorporating social and environmental issues into their efforts. “We were a training and communications firm, but I found myself talking to Fortune 100 clients about their supply chain policies or greening their business. They usually said ‘thanks, but that’s not why we hired you.'”