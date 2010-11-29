Re: October 2010

What Gadi Amit describes are the factors that should drive our industry toward more sustainable products ( “ What’s Wrong With Green Design “ ). There have been startling recommendations in the past, like “try not to use fasteners” and “minimize material use.” Are we to make products that collapse for lack of strength? There are many well-intended, misinformed advocates for the environment spewing verbal garbage about designing for a green universe. If we want to make products sustainable, we must ask people like Amit who actually design, engineer, and manufacture items used by real people in real applications.

Lori Hobson

Palo Alto, California

Purpose, Please

Design should always be with purpose (“Can Design Save the World?“). The fact that some designers are beginning to do it more obviously shows that our society is coming back to its values, as before the recession we saw a lot of work created just to attract attention.

Temenouzhka Zaharieva

Sofia, Bulgaria

Every year I wait with great anticipation for the Masters of Design issue. What happened this year? I want movers and shakers who are really making it happen, not some pie-in-the-sky young turks who might have future potential. The design business is full of people who don’t know, and don’t know that they don’t know. Get back to knowing in 2011 with the design gods of the world.

Mike Kelly

Warsaw, Indiana

Not Lovin’ It

“Super Style Me“ left my blood boiling. As McDonald’s points out, the designs from this $2.4 billion makeover “will lose freshness” and “have to be updated more frequently.” That’s a lot of remodeling, retooling, and waste to keep what should be a dying sector going. If McDonald’s spent $2.4 billion on improving food quality, sourcing local ingredients, and improving the communities within which it operates, that would be designing for the future.