Best Buy CEO on Black Friday Battles: Kindle vs. Nook Color, Samsung Galaxy vs. iPad, Wii vs. Xbox Kinect

Brian Dunn knows what gifts are going to be hot this holiday season. As CEO of Best Buy, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics retailers, Dunn has an eagle-eye view of the industry come Black Friday. In a recent chat with Fast Company, Dunn said the big ticket items this year will be smartphones, tablets, and motion gaming. Here are some of his picks.

Microsoft vs. Sony vs. Nintendo

Dunn’s certain all three motion-based gaming systems –the Wii, Xbox Kinect, and PlayStation Move–will be hot sellers this holiday season. However, he didn’t think any system would be enough to steal customers from its competitors.

“We think your bias is where you’ll go,” says Dunn. “If you’re a PS3 house, you’ll go with Sony Move; if you’re an Xbox house, you’ll go with Kinect.”

What will his family be asking for? “The Kinect is of keen interest to my kids,” he says.

Tablets

