Best Buy CEO on Black Friday Battles: Kindle vs. Nook Color, Samsung Galaxy vs. iPad, Wii vs. Xbox Kinect

Brian Dunn knows what gifts are going to be hot this holiday season. As CEO of Best Buy, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics retailers, Dunn has an eagle-eye view of the industry come Black Friday. In a recent chat with Fast Company, Dunn said the big ticket items this year will be smartphones, tablets, and motion gaming. Here are some of his picks.
Microsoft vs. Sony vs. Nintendo
Dunn’s certain all three motion-based gaming systems –the Wii, Xbox Kinect, and PlayStation Move–will be hot sellers this holiday season. However, he didn’t think any system would be enough to steal customers from its competitors.
“We think your bias is where you’ll go,” says Dunn. “If you’re a PS3 house, you’ll go with Sony Move; if you’re an Xbox house, you’ll go with Kinect.”
What will his family be asking for? “The Kinect is of keen interest to my kids,” he says.
Tablets
“I’m excited to see Android-based tablets like the Samsung Galaxy going head-to-head and toe-to-toe with the iPad,” says Dunn.
e-Readers
Dunn believes this category will also be huge this year with Amazon’s Kindle, Sony’s eReader, and Barnes & Noble’s new entry, the Nook Color, which shipped today. Dunn wasn’t too optimistic about the Nook’s chances: “I don’t know if it’s going to outsell the Kindle,” he says. “But I think the Nook Color will be interesting–it’s going to attract a customer that might have been hesitant about e-readers.”
Google TV
“Google TV is a terrific first entry,” Dunn says. “But I think next year is the year of Internet TV. It will absolutely become one of the hottest items–a year from now.”