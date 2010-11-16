Readers: Send Us Questions for U.S. Commerce Secretary Gary Locke

Fast Company is honored to moderate the next White House “Open for Questions” program, an event where representatives of government field questions from everyday citizens. We’re sending a Fast Company representative to D.C. to meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gary Locke.

This is where you come in. What would you like to know from Secretary Locke? If you could ask him any question about the future of business and technology, what would it be? In honor of National Entrepreneurship Week, try to keep the discussion in the field of business, innovation, job creation, etc.

Send your questions to ideas@fastcompany.com along with your name and city. We’ll select a handful of questions to ask during our interview, which will be live-streamed from the White House via the WhiteHouse.gov website from 1-1:30 p.m. EST this Friday, Nov. 19. Stay tuned to see if your question is picked or tweet your question during the event @fastcompany, using #LockeChat.

[Photo by Pete Souza]