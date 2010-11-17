Facebook Messages: Time-Value Innovation Trumps Feature Innovation

Some technology purists have derided Facebook’s new messaging platform as “ meh ” because it does not include innovative new features that one-up Google and other unified communications platforms. My view is that Facebook Messages may lack some features, but it more than compensates with what most people really want today – relevance to their time-starved lives. By making messaging streamlined and more meaningful, Facebook has increased its Time-Value and, ultimately, its attractiveness as a customer time magnet.

E-mail is a time alternative Facebook simply couldn’t ignore. We often think of Gen Y as “The Facebook Generation” and Baby Boomers as “E-mail dinosaurs,” but such simplistic distinctions don’t reflect reality. The study I shared in my last post shows that everyone, including Gen Y, checks their e-mail more frequently than their social media pages. E-mail ranks highly as well in overall time spent: A study by Nielsen found that consumer e-mail is second only to social networking and games. Add in the workplace, and e-mail wins over social media, with 3x the amount time spent, according to a People-OnTheGo study. Boomers and seniors are some of the fastest growing adopters of social media so integrating e-mail is a natural fit.

Relevance and Greater Time-Value vs. More Features

Assessing time-alternatives (rather than competitor functionality) is a key component of Time-Value Innovation. The table below highlights a few of these differences:

More Time is More Money – A Law of Time-onomics

More time means more monetization opportunities-that’s one of the Laws of Time-onomics. If Facebook can bring even a fraction of user email time onto its platform, it can generate more revenue, whether by extracting higher fees from advertisers or by taking a percentage of revenue from applications. The war over scarce time and attention also explains why Google and Facebook have been tussling over data and creating competing partnerships with companies like games creator Zynga-both Google and Facebook want users spending game time on their platform.