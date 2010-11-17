The Boy Who Cried Mandate: The Perils of Exaggerating Reality

On Mondays we have staff calls. We all have hectic schedules, so it’s important we set aside some time each week to keep each other abreast of everything that’s happening with ongoing and upcoming projects. Also, there is lunch.

Everyone has suggestions, but as Management, I’ll often narrow it down to the two most popular choices. If seven of the thirteen of us opt for Thai, and the other six would rather try that new barbecue place, unfortunately, some tough choices must be made. “A close call,” I might say, “but we’ll try to do the barbecue place next week.”

What I would never do is announce, “Everyone! There is a clear mandate for Thai food! Thai has routed barbecue in this epic clash! The people have spoken, and they have angrily rejected the possibility of barbecue, telling it to go back to the pit from whence it came!”

And yet this is basically what happens every election cycle. Nowhere but in politics does capturing a simple majority of votes cast onto a field of two qualify as a “mandate.” In 2008, 47% of the population voted against Barack Obama. In 2010, about 48% of Americans voted against Republican candidates. In each case, a swing of 4% of the population would have resulted in the opposite overall outcome. A mandate? Seriously?

Why does “descriptor inflation” happen? And how does this devaluation of linguistic currency impact us all?

The media does it because it generates eyeballs.

“This was a whooping, wouldn’t you say, fellas?”

“Oh, more than a whooping, John, it was a beat-down!”

“John, I agree with Skip! This was just a massacre for the Dems!”

“Completely agree! It was a Day of Reckoning for anyone who was a friend of the President!”