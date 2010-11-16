iFive: Eurozone Crisis, Google’s Pay Phone, Million Kinects Sold, Climategate Prof Speaks, South Park Sued (In the Butt)

1. Lots of doom and gloom messages emanating from the old continent as Ireland’s financial crisis brings tears to the eyes of Eurozone finance chiefs. If the Euro goes, then so does the EU , says its head honcho, Herman van Rompuy. If the Irish Republic’s austerity measures can’t to save it from an EU bailout, then there are fears that Portugal will join it on the resuscitation table, alongside Greece once again.

2. Owners of Google’s new Nexus smartphone will be able to make a transaction merely by bumping on an object. Google chief Eric Schmidt demonstrated it yesterday at Web 2.0–but don’t cut your credit cards up just yet. Google has not made any deals with retailers, and even Schmidt admits that “my credit cards will be around for some time.”

3. Microsoft’s Kinect, the motion-sensing video game device for Xbox 360 that went on sale just 10 days ago, has already sold a million units–one fifth of what Don Mattrick, President of Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business, is expecting to shift by the end of 2010. “A great start to the holiday season,” he said, while flapping his arms and boxing an imaginary foe.

4. Remember last year’s Climategate, when hundreds of climate science emails from University of East Anglia were leaked? The scientist at the center of the brouhaha, Phil Jones, has given an interview to Nature magazine, and says he’s “a little more guarded about what I say in e-mails now.” Good advice for us all.

5. Oh My God, They’re Suing Kenny. The producers of the comedy cartoon South Park are accused of ripping off Samwell’s What What (In The Butt)

video from 2008. Brownmark Films, the dudes behind the original

version, call the infringement “willful, intentional and purposeful, in

disregard of and indifferent to the rights of Brownmark.” Comedy

Central, which hosts the series, will contest the action, citing fair

use and the First Amendment. Plus, Brownmark sent South Park creators

Matt Stone and Trey Parker a thank-you email when the show first aired.